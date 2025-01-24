Left Menu

Young Talents Shine at Khelo India Winter Games 2025

Telangana and Karnataka emerged as leaders in speed skating events during Day 2 of the Khelo India Winter Games 2025, with Telangana's Nayana Sri Talluri clinching a golden hat-trick. In the men's division, Karnataka's Harshith BT won gold, while Tamil Nadu's Guru Harshan H took silver in his first KIWG appearance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 23:08 IST
Young Talents Shine at Khelo India Winter Games 2025
Ice Skating action (Photo: SAI Media Release). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Day 2 of the Khelo India Winter Games 2025 witnessed impressive performances by young athletes, with Telangana and Karnataka dominating the speed skating events. Telangana's 15-year-old sensation, Nayana Sri Talluri, captured her third consecutive gold medal by winning the women's 500m short track at the NDS Stadium.

Nayana, a previous gold medalist in the under-17 category, clocked a remarkable 1:01.35 seconds, leaving competitors from Karnataka and Maharashtra trailing. During past games, Nayana also claimed victories in Gulmarg, further solidifying her place in the sport. Despite key skaters absent for Asian Winter Games training, the competition showcased India's promising juniors.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's Guru Harshan H, aged 14, earned silver in his inaugural long track race, narrowly missing gold to Karnataka's Harshith. Despite battling Ladakh's challenging conditions, Harshan's performance hinted at potential. The event highlights the games' broader mission: nurturing talent and fostering sportsmanship among emerging athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025