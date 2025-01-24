Young Talents Shine at Khelo India Winter Games 2025

Day 2 of the Khelo India Winter Games 2025 witnessed impressive performances by young athletes, with Telangana and Karnataka dominating the speed skating events. Telangana's 15-year-old sensation, Nayana Sri Talluri, captured her third consecutive gold medal by winning the women's 500m short track at the NDS Stadium.

Nayana, a previous gold medalist in the under-17 category, clocked a remarkable 1:01.35 seconds, leaving competitors from Karnataka and Maharashtra trailing. During past games, Nayana also claimed victories in Gulmarg, further solidifying her place in the sport. Despite key skaters absent for Asian Winter Games training, the competition showcased India's promising juniors.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's Guru Harshan H, aged 14, earned silver in his inaugural long track race, narrowly missing gold to Karnataka's Harshith. Despite battling Ladakh's challenging conditions, Harshan's performance hinted at potential. The event highlights the games' broader mission: nurturing talent and fostering sportsmanship among emerging athletes.

