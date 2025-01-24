Left Menu

Jugraj Singh's Heroics Propel Bengal Tigers to Victory in Thrilling Hockey Clash

Jugraj Singh's two goals spurred the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers to a thrilling 5-3 comeback win against the Kalinga Lancers in the Men's Hockey India League. The Tigers overcame an early deficit, with goals from Rupinder Pal Singh, Abhishek, and Pardeep Singh Sandhu sealing their victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 23:22 IST
A visual from the match. (Photo- HIL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jugraj Singh's exceptional performance guided the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers to a stunning 5-3 comeback triumph over the Kalinga Lancers during Friday's Men's Hockey India League showdown. With Jugraj scoring twice, along with goals from Rupinder Pal Singh, Abhishek, and Pardeep Singh Sandhu, the Bengal Tigers rebounded from a 1-2 deficit to secure a morale-boosting win, according to a HIL press release.

The result allowed the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers to avenge their earlier defeat to the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers. For the Lancers, Angad Bir Singh, Thierry Brinkman, and Alexander Hendrickx were on the scoresheet. The Lancers initially led through Singh's close-range finish, but the Tigers equalized swiftly with Jugraj's powerful dragflick.

In a gripping encounter, Brinkman restored the Lancers' lead with his ninth goal of the season, but Rupinder Pal Singh's and Jugraj's subsequent strikes soon swung the game in favor of the Tigers. Despite Hendrickx pulling one back for the Lancers, Sandhu ensured the Tigers' victory with a skillful finish.

(With inputs from agencies.)

