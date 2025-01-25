Kyle Walker Joins AC Milan on Loan: A New Chapter in Italian Football

Manchester City's experienced captain, Kyle Walker, is set to join AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, as confirmed by both clubs on Friday.

The Italian club has secured an option to purchase the England right-back. Sky Italy reports the potential transfer value at approximately 4.2 million pounds, equivalent to $5.24 million. Having made 319 appearances, Walker last contributed to City's Premier League win over West Ham United on January 4.

Walker, excluded from City's lineup for the FA Cup match against Salford City, had expressed his desire to explore foreign opportunities, according to manager Pep Guardiola. His contract at City extends for another 18 months, signed after an extension in 2023. His move occurs in a context of Manchester City's recent performance challenges, including a potential Champions League exit.

