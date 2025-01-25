East Bengal FC Triumphs Over Kerala Blasters with Tactical Mastery

East Bengal FC achieved a vital 2-1 victory over Kerala Blasters FC during their Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 encounter, thanks to a display of tactical discipline and midfield prowess. Head coach Oscar Bruzon praised his team's efforts, highlighting their recent struggles which made this win particularly significant at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

Bruzon, reflecting in the post-match press conference, admitted to weeks of frustration where East Bengal FC performed competitively against top clubs but finished with less reward. Goals from PV Vishnu and Hijazi Maher helped lift the team, despite a late challenge from Kerala Blasters' Danish Farooq. Bruzon emphasized the strategic importance of controlling the midfield.

Looking forward, Bruzon was cautious about facing Mumbai City FC, expressing desire to improve league standings. He discussed injuries impacting key players but remained optimistic about their potential to climb the rankings before the season concludes. The coach singled out Vishnu's recent performances as noteworthy, hinting at his potential national team prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)