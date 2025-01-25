Sports Drama: Coaches Hired, Players Ruled Out, and Championships Await!

The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced the hiring of Liam Coen as their new head coach. Coen's commitment to the Jaguars marks a shift from earlier plans to extend his high-profile coordinator role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In other developments, Buffalo Bills' starting safety Taylor Rapp will be absent from the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to a hip injury, as confirmed by head coach Sean McDermott.

On the global tennis stage, Jannik Sinner aims to secure consecutive Australian Open titles, competing against Alexander Zverev in the final. Meanwhile, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour event has relocated to San Diego due to LA wildfires, integrating local relief efforts.

