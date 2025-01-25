Shikhar Dhawan to Lead India in World Championship of Legends

Former Indian cricket star Shikhar Dhawan is set to lead Team India as the first marquee signing for the upcoming World Championship of Legends. The tournament's second season promises to reignite fans' passion for cricket through thrilling performances and memorable games, expanding its footprint across new venues.

Sumant Bahl, co-owner of the Indian team, expressed enthusiasm about Dhawan's addition to the squad for the 2025 season, beginning July 18. "Shikhar Dhawan brings flair and strength to our team as we defend our title from the inaugural season," Bahl remarked, looking forward to a mix of seasoned and new players.

Harshit Tomar, founder and CEO of the World Championship of Legends, echoed this excitement, asserting Dhawan's involvement as a sign of the event's growing significance. "We aim to revive the golden era of cricket with global participation," Tomar stated, emphasizing commitment to making the league's second edition a standout.

The first edition of the tournament, marked by the iconic India-Pakistan clash at Birmingham's Edgbaston Stadium, had cricket fans flocking to the event. Dhawan shared his anticipation for playing competitive cricket again, highlighting the format's inspiration.

Nishant Pitti, chief patron of WCL and EaseMyTrip co-founder, sees the tournament as a positive force for the sport, maintaining an optimistic relationship with fans globally. The upcoming World Championship of Legends promises high-octane T20 action, attracting cricket legends to the delight of supporters.

