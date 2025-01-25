Left Menu

Gupuks: The Heartbeat of Ladakh's Winter Sports Renaissance

Gupuks, a natural pond in Ladakh, has evolved into a premier ice rink, fostering the growth of India's national ice hockey talent. With stunning scenery and housing major events like the Khelo India Winter Games, it stands as a testament to the region's vibrant winter sports culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 14:33 IST
Gupuks - A Khelo India Winter Games 2025 venue (Photo: KIWG). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gupuks, a once humble natural pond, has transformed into a prominent ice skating rink in Ladakh. It now hosts national events such as the Khelo India Winter Games, per the SAI Media release, marking its evolution from a training ground for beginners to a national sports hub.

During the winter, Gupuks becomes Ladakh's central sports facility owing to the closure of other tourist activities due to harsh weather. Ice skate rentals, food trucks, and expansive frozen ponds attract individuals of all ages, from curious toddlers to seasoned adults, making Gupuks a community haven.

Gupuks has played a pivotal role in forming India's national ice hockey teams, with a majority of players hailing from Ladakh. The rink, surrounded by mesmerizing mountains and marshlands, offers a unique training ground and has become integral to the athletes' success.

Located near the Indus River, Gupuks is part of an exceptional birdwatching region, home to species like the Ibisbill and Mongolian Finch. The scenic area provides a picture-perfect setting for tourists, photographers, and sporting events.

Maintaining Gupuks as a standard 200-meter track involves pumping water from a nearby river along with significant civil works, including lighting and road maintenance, especially challenging during the Khelo India Winter Games preparations.

Fresh snowfall enhances the rink's natural charm, making Gupuks a rare gem amid changing climate conditions. Its scenic beauty and sporting allure make it an unforgettable venue for ice skating and hockey enthusiasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

