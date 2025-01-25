Ajeetesh Sandhu Shines at Philippines Open

Ajeetesh Sandhu emerged as the top Indian golfer at the USD 500,000 Smart Infinity Philippine Open, marking the start of the 2025 Asian Tour. Finishing his rounds with scores of 67, 70, and 71, Sandhu secured a tie for 26th place at 2-under-par.

The other Indian golfers who made the cut, SSP Chawrasia and Rashid Khan, finished at T-37 and T-49 respectively. Chawrasia recorded 69-73-67 to stand at 1-under, while Rashid Khan posted 70-72-69, ending at 1-over.

Japan's Tomoya Ikemura took the lead at 8-under with his consistent performance, just ahead of Sadom Kaewkanjana at 7-under. Five players shared third place at 6-under, contributing to the tournament's tight competition.

