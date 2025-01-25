Arshdeep Singh: ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024

Arshdeep Singh, the left-arm pacer who played a crucial role in India's T20 World Cup victory last year, has been awarded the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024. The accolade further establishes him as a formidable force in short-format cricket.

At the age of 25, Singh has showcased exceptional skill by claiming 36 wickets over 18 matches in 2024, solidifying his standing amongst cricket's elite. His contributions have not only earned him individual recognition but have also bolstered India's reputation in the global cricketing arena.

Earlier in the day, Singh was named in the prestigious ICC T20I Team of the Year 2024, sharing the spotlight with cricket luminaries such as Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya. This acknowledgment underscores his significant impact on the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)