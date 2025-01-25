Left Menu

Rahul Belwal and Priyanka Mehta Triumph at IPA Pickleball Nationals

Top seeds Rahul Belwal and Priyanka Mehta claimed victory in their respective men's and women's singles categories at the IPA Pickleball Nationals. Despite a strong challenge, Rahul defeated Santosh Bhagat, while Priyanka overcame Monica Menon in the finals held on Saturday.

In a thrilling display of skill and resilience, top seed Rahul Belwal and Priyanka Mehta clinched the titles in their respective categories at the fourth IPA Pickleball Nationals held on Saturday.

Rahul Belwal emerged victorious in the men's singles, taking down Delhi's Santosh Bhagat with scores of 11-4, 11-10, 12-10 in a tightly contested 35+ category final.

Priyanka Mehta showcased her prowess by defeating Monica Menon 11-2, 5-11, 11-9 in the women's singles final, solidifying her dominance in the tournament.

