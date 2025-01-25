Rahul Belwal and Priyanka Mehta Triumph at IPA Pickleball Nationals

In a thrilling display of skill and resilience, top seed Rahul Belwal and Priyanka Mehta clinched the titles in their respective categories at the fourth IPA Pickleball Nationals held on Saturday.

Rahul Belwal emerged victorious in the men's singles, taking down Delhi's Santosh Bhagat with scores of 11-4, 11-10, 12-10 in a tightly contested 35+ category final.

Priyanka Mehta showcased her prowess by defeating Monica Menon 11-2, 5-11, 11-9 in the women's singles final, solidifying her dominance in the tournament.

