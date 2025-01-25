Left Menu

Anirban Lahiri Aims for Consistency and First LIV Golf Title

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri seeks improved consistency and his first LIV Golf title as the 2025 season begins. Lahiri, who had four top-10 finishes last year, is determined to enhance his performance standards. He highlights the importance of The International Series India becoming an annual event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 25-01-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 17:57 IST
Anirban Lahiri Aims for Consistency and First LIV Golf Title
Anirban Lahiri

Star Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri is determined to enhance his performance consistency as he targets his first LIV Golf title at the upcoming International Series India. The 37-year-old golfer has experienced a plateau in his game and aims to elevate his standard of play in the 2025 season.

Lahiri recorded four top-10 finishes in 2024, including a second-place finish at LIV Golf Andalucia. As the new season kicks off, he hopes to increase the frequency with which he contends in tournaments. Lahiri emphasized his resolve to meet his own standards of consistency and strive toward a higher level of overall play.

Lahiri also underscored the significance of The International Series India, expressing his desire for the event to become an annual highlight on the Asian Tour. The series offers golfers a pathway to the LIV Golf League, with opportunities to qualify through season-end rankings and a promotions event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025