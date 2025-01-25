Anirban Lahiri Aims for Consistency and First LIV Golf Title

Star Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri is determined to enhance his performance consistency as he targets his first LIV Golf title at the upcoming International Series India. The 37-year-old golfer has experienced a plateau in his game and aims to elevate his standard of play in the 2025 season.

Lahiri recorded four top-10 finishes in 2024, including a second-place finish at LIV Golf Andalucia. As the new season kicks off, he hopes to increase the frequency with which he contends in tournaments. Lahiri emphasized his resolve to meet his own standards of consistency and strive toward a higher level of overall play.

Lahiri also underscored the significance of The International Series India, expressing his desire for the event to become an annual highlight on the Asian Tour. The series offers golfers a pathway to the LIV Golf League, with opportunities to qualify through season-end rankings and a promotions event.

(With inputs from agencies.)