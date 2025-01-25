Left Menu

From Heartbreak to Triumph: Heliovaara and Patten Clinch Australian Open Doubles

Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten won the Australian Open men's doubles title after a thrilling comeback against Italians Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori. Despite dropping the first set, the pair rallied to secure victory in three sets, marking their second Grand Slam title following their win at Wimbledon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 25-01-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 20:20 IST
From Heartbreak to Triumph: Heliovaara and Patten Clinch Australian Open Doubles
  • Country:
  • Australia

Finland's Harri Heliovaara and Britain's Henry Patten overcame the odds on Sunday to clinch the Australian Open men's doubles title, triumphing over Italian duo Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in a thrilling three-set match.

The Italian pair, seeded third, took an early lead by breaking serve in the opening game and eventually captured the first set in an 87-minute tiebreaker. Despite their strong start, they could not maintain momentum against the resilience of Heliovaara and Patten.

Ranked sixth, Heliovaara and Patten leveled the match in a comparatively quick second-set tiebreak. In the deciding set, an early break proved crucial as they secured a 3-0 advantage, ultimately saving three break points to seal their victory after more than three hours of intense competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025