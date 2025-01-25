From Heartbreak to Triumph: Heliovaara and Patten Clinch Australian Open Doubles
Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten won the Australian Open men's doubles title after a thrilling comeback against Italians Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori. Despite dropping the first set, the pair rallied to secure victory in three sets, marking their second Grand Slam title following their win at Wimbledon.
Finland's Harri Heliovaara and Britain's Henry Patten overcame the odds on Sunday to clinch the Australian Open men's doubles title, triumphing over Italian duo Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in a thrilling three-set match.
The Italian pair, seeded third, took an early lead by breaking serve in the opening game and eventually captured the first set in an 87-minute tiebreaker. Despite their strong start, they could not maintain momentum against the resilience of Heliovaara and Patten.
Ranked sixth, Heliovaara and Patten leveled the match in a comparatively quick second-set tiebreak. In the deciding set, an early break proved crucial as they secured a 3-0 advantage, ultimately saving three break points to seal their victory after more than three hours of intense competition.
