Liverpool's Premier League Dominance: Salah Shines as Arsenal and Newcastle Triumph

Liverpool continued its Premier League title pursuit with a 4-1 win over Ipswich, highlighted by Mohamed Salah's 100th league goal. Arsenal held onto second place with a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton, while Newcastle triumphed 3-1 against Southampton. Bournemouth surprised Nottingham Forest with a 5-0 win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-01-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 23:43 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Liverpool reinforced its position at the pinnacle of the Premier League with a decisive 4-1 victory against Ipswich on Saturday. Mohamed Salah's milestone of 100 league goals at Anfield, complemented by his 23rd score of the season, marked a highlight of the match.

Despite reduced ranks, Arsenal managed to secure a narrow 1-0 win over Wolverhampton, solidifying their second-place status. Meanwhile, Newcastle advanced from behind to claim a 3-1 victory over Southampton, with Alexander Isak adding two goals to his season's tally.

Bournemouth delivered an unexpected 5-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest at Vitality Stadium, bolstered by Dango Ouattara's impressive second-half hat trick, underlining their stealthy climb in the league standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

