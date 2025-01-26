Djokovic's Australian Open Exit Sparks Debate Over Injury Legitimacy

Novak Djokovic faced a wave of criticism on Saturday, following his withdrawal from the Australian Open semi-final against Alexander Zverev due to injury. The Serb, known for his resilience, had previously defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals.

Despite a history of triumphing through pain, Djokovic was met with boos from the crowd after losing the first set 7-6(5) and retiring from the match. In response, he posted an MRI image of his left hamstring, indirectly addressing those questioning the legitimacy of his injury.

This marks the second injury setback in a year derailing Djokovic's Grand Slam pursuits. Zverev defended the 24-time major winner's decision, emphasizing Djokovic's dedication to the sport. The German player now advances to face Jannik Sinner in the final, seeking his first major title.

