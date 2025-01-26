Left Menu

Jhonatan Narvaez Clinches First Tour Down Under Title

Jhonatan Narvaez, competing for UAE Team Emirates, won his first Tour Down Under title in Adelaide. He maintained a nine-second lead over Javier Romo after a decisive previous-day victory. Despite challenges and crashes, Narvaez secured the win during the final stage, marking his first UCI World Tour victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 10:59 IST
Ecuadorian cyclist Jhonatan Narvaez clinched his first Tour Down Under title on Sunday, concluding a demanding race in Adelaide with a nine-second edge over Movistar's Javier Romo. His strategic win on the previous day granted him the ochre jersey, which he successfully retained during Sunday's final stage.

Sam Welsford emerged victorious in the 90-km stage after a frenetic sprint across Adelaide's city centre. Despite dangerous conditions marked by high-speed cornering and two crashes, Narvaez expertly navigated the challenge, expressing relief and satisfaction with his performance.

New to the UAE Team Emirates, Narvaez had previously overturned a four-second deficit, earned bonus seconds, and a lead with his queen stage win on Willunga Hill. This victory marks a significant career milestone for Narvaez in his inaugural year with the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

