Sinner vs. Zverev: A Grand Slam Clash of Titans at Australian Open 2025

The stage is set for a nail-biting men's singles final at the Australian Open 2025 as Jannik Sinner, the top-ranked player in the ATP, faces off against Alexander Zverev, an Olympic gold medalist in tennis. Scheduled for a riveting 2 PM IST start on Sunday at Rod Laver Arena, the match promises to be a spectacle as Sinner seeks to join the elite group of players, including Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, who have successfully defended their titles at this prestigious tournament.

Sinner, who bagged his inaugural Grand Slam titles in 2024 with victories at the Australian Open and the US Open, sailed past Ben Shelton from the USA in the semi-finals, showcasing a masterclass with scores of 7-6(2), 6-2, 6-2. In contrast, Zverev, chasing his first-ever Grand Slam victory, comes off a bittersweet semi-final win where he advanced after 10-time champion Novak Djokovic had to retire due to a muscle injury.

Zverev, who is keen to be the first German to win the Australian Open since Boris Becker in 1996, holds a 4-2 lead in head-to-head battles with Sinner. However, Sinner claimed victory in their latest encounter at last year's Cincinnati Open semi-finals, adding an intriguing layer to this anticipated contest. Zverev's most recent triumph over Sinner was at the US Open in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)