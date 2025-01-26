Left Menu

Chennaiyin FC Coach Coyle Eyes Revival Post FC Goa Defeat

Chennaiyin FC's head coach Owen Coyle expressed disappointment over their 2-0 loss to FC Goa in the ISL. Despite a spirited second half, Chennaiyin struggled to recover from early setbacks. Coyle remains optimistic about future fixtures, aiming for a strong finish to the season with upcoming home games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 11:10 IST
Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
Chennaiyin FC's head coach Owen Coyle voiced his disappointment following a 2-0 defeat by FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday. The Gaurs seized control from the start, with Spanish forward Iker Guarrotxena's 11th-minute goal setting the pace.

Aakash Sangwan doubled the lead in the 26th minute, punishing his former club further. Chennaiyin FC's performance improved after half-time, but they struggled to breach FC Goa's defense. Coach Coyle noted the team's inability to capitalize on opportunities, highlighting the avoidable nature of the goals conceded.

Coyle remains hopeful for a change in fortune with four of the next six games at home, emphasizing the need to capitalize on these fixtures. Stating the necessity of performing at their best, Coyle believes Chennaiyin FC can return to winning ways starting with their important derby against Kerala Blasters FC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

