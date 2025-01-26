Bengaluru Jawans Dominate with Unbroken Winning Streak in World Pickleball League

Bengaluru Jawans maintained their unblemished record in the World Pickleball League with a decisive 3-1 win over Hyderabad Superstars on the second day of play. The Jawans delivered consistent and commanding performances across the lineup, leaving Hyderabad in search of their initial tournament victory. Jack Foster spearheaded the success with a dominant men's singles match, establishing an early 9-0 advantage and sealing a 19-6 victory, undeterred by Hyderabad's strategic substitution of Max Freeman, according to a release.

The women's doubles match witnessed a fierce battle, with Alejandra Bobaria Lopez and Trang (Bengaluru) squaring off against Grigoriu and Cavataio (Hyderabad). A series of impressive rallies culminated in a rare 8-8 tie, underscoring the fierce competition. Continuing their strong performance, Bengaluru solidified their lead in the men's doubles, as Marcello Jardim and Mauro Garcia convincingly overcame Ross Whittaker and Max Freeman from Hyderabad, concluding the match at 15-6 despite a brief Hyderabad resurgence.

A breathtaking women's singles encounter unfolded with Hyderabad's Karolina Owczarek taking an early 7-2 lead, only for Bengaluru's Alejandra Borobia to orchestrate a remarkable comeback, triumphing 21-10 to secure the tie. Hyderabad gained a consolation in the mixed doubles, where Max Freeman and Madalina Grigoriu narrowly triumphed over Bengaluru's Jack Foster and Vrushali Thakare 9-7. Despite this challenge, Bengaluru Jawans' unblemished run positions them as strong contenders for the title, while Hyderabad Superstars must regroup to navigate the league's demands. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)