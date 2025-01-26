Esha Oza: A Rising Star in Women's Associate Cricket

In a stellar year for UAE cricket, skipper Esha Oza has been recognized as the ICC Women's Associate Cricketer of the Year 2024. The announcement made on Sunday celebrates Oza's exceptional performances for her national team throughout the last calendar year, according to the ICC website.

Oza began the year with a standout performance as the UAE claimed the Asian Cricket Council Women's Premier Cup. Leading as both scorer and Player of the Tournament, the skilled right-hander further propelled her team to the knockout stages of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier later in the year.

Her remarkable 66* off 39 balls led the UAE to victory over the Netherlands, securing a top spot in a contested Group B. In a thrilling semi-final against Sri Lanka, Oza nearly achieved the improbable with a defiant 66 from 44 balls, as her team fell short of an upset victory in Abu Dhabi.

With the ball, Oza consistently delivered, claiming 16 wickets at an average of 19.68 while maintaining an economy rate of 5.41. Her batting prowess was clear as she compiled 711 runs at an average of 41.82, with a strike rate of 111.79.

Only two players surpassed her total runs in 2024—Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu and India's Smriti Mandhana. Oza maintained consistency, scoring double figures in all but one of her 20 innings, including a century and four half-centuries.

In the Premier Cup final against Malaysia, Oza's match-winning efforts earned her the Player of the Match title. Her dazzling innings earlier in the tournament saw her score an unbeaten 114* against Oman, striking 16 boundaries to set UAE up for a massive win.

(With inputs from agencies.)