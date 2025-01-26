Left Menu

Statues Vandalized Amid Controversy Over Australia Day Celebrations

Ahead of Australia Day, two historic statues in Melbourne were vandalized. A statue of colonist John Batman was damaged, and a monument commemorating WWI soldiers was defaced with red paint. The protests highlight Indigenous Australians' view of January 26 as a symbol of colonization.

As Australia Day approaches, tensions are rising in Melbourne, where two historic statues have been vandalized. The statue of John Batman, a noted colonist and city founder, was sawn in half. In addition, a World War One monument was defaced with red paint and the phrase "land back."

This act of vandalism comes as the country prepares for widespread protests supporting Indigenous Australians, who view the January 26 celebrations as a painful reminder of colonization. The date marks Captain Arthur Phillip's landing in Sydney Cove, which is seen by many as the beginning of British occupation.

In Sydney, Wiradjuri-Biripi artist James P. Simon's work was projected onto the Opera House as part of nationwide dawn ceremonies. In Melbourne, preparations included warnings to shopkeepers about anticipated marches involving up to 30,000 protesters through the city's heart.

