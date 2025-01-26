Left Menu

Jyothi Yarraji Breaks National Record in France's Elite Indoor Meeting

Jyothi Yarraji clinched gold in the 60m hurdles at the Elite Indoor Meeting in France, breaking her national record with a time of 8.04 seconds. Despite her achievements, she still falls short of the World Indoor Championships qualifying mark. Tejas Shirse won bronze in the men's event.

Updated: 26-01-2025 16:07 IST
In a thrilling display of athletic excellence, Jyothi Yarraji, the reigning Asian champion, shattered her national record to clinch gold in the 60m hurdles at the Elite Indoor Meeting in Nantes, France. Her time of 8.04 seconds marked her first race of the season, building on her previous best of 8.12 seconds.

Yarraji, who recently received the prestigious Arjuna Award, broke her record twice in the span of a few hours, first clocking 8.07 seconds in the heats before improving further in the finals. Despite her new record, she still missed the World Indoor Championships qualifying mark set at 7.94 seconds.

In the men's category, Tejas Shirse also made notable strides, securing a bronze medal with a time of 7.68 seconds. Shirse had already made headlines earlier this season by breaking a national record with a 7.65-second finish in Luxembourg.

(With inputs from agencies.)

