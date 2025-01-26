Left Menu

Jannik Sinner: The Italian Tennis Star Conquers Australian Open Again

Jannik Sinner clinched his third Grand Slam title with a decisive win over Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open. Sinner became Italy's first player to achieve this feat, leaving Zverev to grapple with his third Grand Slam final defeat. The match showcased Sinner's relentless skill and Zverev's continued struggle for a major win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 17:50 IST
Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner retained his Australian Open title with a commanding 6-3 7-6(4) 6-3 victory over Alexander Zverev on Sunday, marking a historic moment for Italian tennis. Sinner, now the world number one, made history by becoming Italy's first player to win three Grand Slam titles.

The 23-year-old champion paid tribute to his team during the trophy presentation, sharing his excitement and encouraging Zverev to believe in himself. Despite Zverev's efforts, Sinner's unyielding pressure and precise execution sealed the victory under the lights of Rod Laver Arena.

For Zverev, the runner-up finish added to previous disappointments, yet he remains determined to strive for his first Grand Slam success. In a match overshadowed by past controversies, Sinner's relentless performance affirmed his status as the game's leading hardcourt player.

(With inputs from agencies.)

