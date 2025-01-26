Left Menu

Taylor Townsend Makes Triumphant Return at Australian Open

Taylor Townsend, teamed with Katerina Siniakova, triumphed in the women's doubles at the Australian Open, where Townsend's career first soared. They defeated Hsieh Su-Wei and Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-3, marking Townsend's emotional return to the court where her professional journey began.

Taylor Townsend made a triumphant return to the court where her career first soared, teaming up with Katerina Siniakova to secure victory in the women's doubles final at the Australian Open.

The pair overcame Hsieh Su-Wei and Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-3. This win was particularly poignant for Townsend, marking her return to a tournament that helped launch her professional journey.

In warm conditions, Townsend and Siniakova exploited crucial weaknesses in their opponents' play to emerge victorious, solidifying their successful partnership with another Grand Slam title.

