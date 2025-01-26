Soorma's Semifinal Dreams on the Line in Crucial Clash Against Lancers

JSW Soorma Hockey Club is gearing up for a crucial encounter against the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela as they seek to secure a spot in the playoffs of the Men's Hockey India League. Soorma, having won both their matches in Phase 2, narrowly defeated the Lancers 4-3 in their previous clash, showcasing their burgeoning momentum.

In a statement released by HIL, head coach Jeroen Baart emphasized the team's consistent strategy, saying, "It was close against the Lancers last time, but we won't change our approach for this match." Soorma, currently fifth on the points table, boasts three wins, two penalty shootout victories, and one loss. Since the start of Phase 2, their form has surged, placing them within reach of a semifinal berth.

The Lancers, positioned sixth, hinge their hopes on Thierry Brinkman, the league's top scorer with nine goals. A win against Soorma keeps their slim semifinal chances alive. Baart acknowledged the threat, "Thierry's a high-quality player, but we are prepared," he stated, focusing on maintaining readiness for a pivotal game that could solidify their playoff aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)