Ogier Dominates Monte Carlo with Record 10th Victory

Sebastien Ogier, driving for Toyota, claimed his 10th Monte Carlo Rally victory, a record-extending achievement on Sunday.

The eight-time world rally champion outpaced his Welsh team mate Elfyn Evans by a margin of 18.5 seconds, conquering the challenging icy and muddy conditions in the French Alps. Hyundai's Adrien Fourmaux finished third in his debut season with the team.

Ogier's performance was marked by leading from Friday and clinching victory in the final power stage, securing a five-point bonus. He now leads the standings with 33 points, ahead of Evans and Fourmaux. The manufacturers' race sees Toyota at the top with 60 points, ahead of Hyundai's 36.

