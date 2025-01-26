Lara Gut-Behrami Begins Season with Stunning Super-G Victory

Lara Gut-Behrami, the reigning overall World Cup champion from Switzerland, achieved a remarkable first victory of the season in the super-G event at Garmisch-Partenkirchen on Sunday. Competing fiercely, she completed the course in one minute 14.91 seconds, finishing 0.35 seconds ahead of Norway's Kajsa Vickhoff Lie.

The Swiss skier's triumph extends her lead over Italy's Federica Brignone in the super-G standings and narrows Brignone's overall lead to just 70 points. Gut-Behrami's win is significant amidst her ongoing challenge against Brignone's five World Cup victories this season.

Meanwhile, American Lindsey Vonn, attempting a comeback at 40, placed 13th, 1.40 seconds behind Gut-Behrami. Vonn continues her return after retiring in 2019. The World Cup circuit now moves to Courchevel for Thursday's slalom event, where Mikaela Shiffrin eyes a 100th World Cup triumph.

