Sinner Secures Back-to-Back Australian Open Titles Against Zverev

Italian tennis sensation Jannik Sinner clinched his second consecutive Australian Open title, defeating Alexander Zverev in straight sets. Sinner's victory marks his third Grand Slam triumph, making him the first Italian to achieve this feat. Despite Zverev's efforts, he remains winless in Grand Slam finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 20:08 IST
Jannik Sinner. (Photo- ATP Tour X/@ATPTourX). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner has once again demonstrated his dominance on the court, securing back-to-back Australian Open titles with a commanding victory over Alexander Zverev. The world number one took the championship match 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-3, in Melbourne, becoming the first Italian player to claim three Grand Slam titles.

In an intense two-hour, 42-minute final, Sinner showcased brilliance, not facing a single break point throughout the match. His commanding serve and strategic play disrupted Zverev's rhythm, extending Sinner's remarkable 21-match winning streak at hard-court Grand Slams. Despite Zverev's flashes of skill, his search for a maiden Grand Slam title continues, with a 0-3 record in finals.

Sinner praised Zverev after the match, acknowledging the German's talent and determination. Meanwhile, Zverev, though disappointed, showed sportsmanship by congratulating Sinner and expressed gratitude to his team, attributing his return to competitive form to their support. The win cements Sinner's place among the tennis elite, joining the ranks of legendary players with three consecutive Grand Slam titles in the Open Era.

(With inputs from agencies.)

