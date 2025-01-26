Sinner's Quest for Clay and Grass Dominance Amidst Off-Court Challenges

Double Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner is setting his sights on mastering clay and grass courts, aiming to transform into a complete player. After clinching his third hardcourt Grand Slam title, the Italian star is determined to assert his authority on diverse surfaces.

Sinner, who retained his Melbourne Park crown with an emphatic victory over Alexander Zverev, has expressed aspirations to excel at the French Open and Wimbledon. Although he faced challenges last year, the 23-year-old remains committed to refining his performance.

Despite a doping case looming over his career, Sinner continues to focus on tennis excellence. Cleared by anti-doping authorities, he remains proud of his ability to concentrate and excel in his sport. A hearing concerning his pending case is slated for April 16.

