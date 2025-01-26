Left Menu

Reiten's Penalty Keeps Chelsea At WSL Summit

Guro Reiten secured Chelsea's victory over Arsenal with an 83rd-minute penalty in front of 34,302 fans at Stamford Bridge. Despite a strong performance from Arsenal, Chelsea remains unbeaten in the Women's Super League, topping the standings with 34 points, followed by Manchester City and Arsenal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 26-01-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 20:21 IST
Reiten's Penalty Keeps Chelsea At WSL Summit
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Chelsea's Guro Reiten netted an 83rd-minute penalty to clinch a 1-0 victory over Arsenal in front of 34,302 spectators at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. This win keeps Chelsea at the top of the Women's Super League standings, maintaining their unbeaten streak.

The game was fiercely contested and only came to life when Lauren James was fouled by Arsenal's Kim Little in the penalty area. The subsequent red card for Katie McCabe due to foul language left Arsenal a player short.

Reiten, having just joined the match six minutes before, calmly converted the spot-kick to the keeper's left. Meanwhile, Manchester United looks to challenge for second place with a favorable result against Brighton & Hove Albion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025