Reiten's Penalty Keeps Chelsea At WSL Summit

Chelsea's Guro Reiten netted an 83rd-minute penalty to clinch a 1-0 victory over Arsenal in front of 34,302 spectators at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. This win keeps Chelsea at the top of the Women's Super League standings, maintaining their unbeaten streak.

The game was fiercely contested and only came to life when Lauren James was fouled by Arsenal's Kim Little in the penalty area. The subsequent red card for Katie McCabe due to foul language left Arsenal a player short.

Reiten, having just joined the match six minutes before, calmly converted the spot-kick to the keeper's left. Meanwhile, Manchester United looks to challenge for second place with a favorable result against Brighton & Hove Albion.

