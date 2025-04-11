Left Menu

Silenced: Trump's Clampdown on Cybersecurity Allies

After President Trump revoked the security clearances of SentinelOne employees, the cybersecurity sector remains largely quiet. This move against the company comes after they hired Chris Krebs, a former Trump appointee. Krebs had previously refused to endorse Trump's election fraud claims, leading to his dismissal via Twitter.

The cybersecurity landscape has fallen into uneasy silence after former President Donald Trump targeted SentinelOne by revoking the security clearances of its executives and employees. The administration accused the cybersecurity company of hiring Chris Krebs, a former Trump appointee, who gained prominence for his bipartisan stance during the 2020 election period.

Chris Krebs, a noted figure in Washington's cybersecurity circles, became a target after he refused to back Trump's controversial claim of election fraud against the Democrats. This prompted his highly publicized dismissal over Twitter. While SentinelOne faces political pressure, little support has emerged from the broader cybersecurity community.

In a bold statement, the Cyber Threat Alliance criticized the White House memo for its numerous inaccuracies, calling the move against SentinelOne a clear example of governmental overreach. Despite the controversy, SentinelOne assured that the sanctions wouldn't materially impact its operations, but its stock suffered a 7% decline in the market.

