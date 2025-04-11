Rybakina Shines in Thrilling Billie Jean King Cup Victory

In a stunning showcase of tennis excellence, Elena Rybakina led Kazakhstan to a crucial 2-1 victory against Australia in the Billie Jean King Cup Group D qualifier. Rybakina, the reigning 2022 Wimbledon champion, overcame an early break to win the first set with a commanding ace.

The second set saw Rybakina battle back from a 5-1 deficit, eventually clinching the match with her ferocious game in a nail-biting tiebreak, much to her team's delight. "It's always nice to be back in Australia," Rybakina stated post-match, celebrating her consistent triumphs since her 2021 competition debut.

This victory was part of a broader series of matches, where Kazakhstan's performance was echoed by other teams worldwide, including the Czech Republic's victory over Brazil and the Netherlands' sweep against Germany, setting the stage for a thrilling end to the qualifiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)