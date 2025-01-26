Left Menu

Chelsea Breaks Barriers: Naomi Girma Becomes First Female Million-Dollar Player

Chelsea has signed Naomi Girma, marking her as the first female million-dollar player with a transfer fee of $1.12 million. Girma comes from San Diego Wave, aiming to fortify Chelsea’s defense after previously leading her team to victory at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 20:27 IST
Chelsea has made a groundbreaking move by signing Naomi Girma, making her the first female player to achieve a million-dollar transfer fee. The United States defender's long-term deal was reported to be around 900,000 pounds ($1.12 million), setting a new benchmark in women's soccer.

The announcement came before a packed crowd at Stamford Bridge, where Girma was introduced ahead of Chelsea's match against Arsenal, which they won 1-0. This signing surpasses the previous record held by Zambia's Racheal Kundananji, who was signed for 685,000 euros by Bay FC earlier in 2024.

Girma transitions from San Diego Wave, completing the move thanks to a transfer fee as she was contracted until 2026. At 24, she is recognized as one of the leading defenders globally, playing a pivotal role in the U.S. victory at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She will fill the void left by Kadeisha Buchanan, as Chelsea strengthens its bid for the WSL title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

