Jay Shah: From BCCI Secretary to ICC Chairman Amidst Cricket's Global Initiatives

Jay Shah, the new International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman, recently paid a visit to the historic Hanumangarhi Temple in Ayodhya. Sporting traditional Indian attire, Shah offered prayers, marking his first significant public appearance since assuming the ICC role.

On Thursday, Shah was elected to the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) advisory board, joining 12 others, including cricket luminaries like Sourav Ganguly, Greame Smith, and Andrew Strauss. The advisory board will be led by former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara. Though Shah missed last year's inaugural World Cricket Connects forum hosted by MCC, he is expected to play a pivotal role in the global cricket discussion forum scheduled for June 7 and 8 this year, preceding the World Test Championship final.

Shah, who began his administration career with the Gujarat Cricket Association in 2009, succeeded in overseeing the construction of the Narendra Modi Stadium. As a former BCCI secretary, Shah helmed India's full-fledged hosting of the 2023 Cricket World Cup, further solidifying his credentials in cricket governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)