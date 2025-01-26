Left Menu

BBL Final Showdown: Thunder vs. Hurricanes at Bellerive

Sydney Thunder, past champions of the 2015-16 season, face Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL 2024-25 final. The Hurricanes, league leaders led by Nathan Ellis, aim for their first title. David Warner of Thunder and Mitchell Owen of Hurricanes emerge as key players in this much-anticipated cricket clash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 21:58 IST
David Warner and Nathan Ellis (Photo: X/@BBL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Former BBL champions Sydney Thunder are set for a thrilling final showdown against the Hobart Hurricanes at Bellerive Oval. This competitive clash marks the end of the 2024-25 season, with Thunder seeking their second title win and the Hurricanes eyeing their maiden victory.

The Hurricanes, captained by Nathan Ellis, have been the team to beat this season, finishing atop the league stage. Key players such as Matthew Wade, Shai Hope, and Tim David were instrumental in their triumph over the Sydney Sixers in the Qualifier, securing their place in the much-anticipated final.

Sydney Thunder captain David Warner has been in remarkable form, leading his team to victory over Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers along their journey to the final. Warner has accumulated 357 runs, including a standout innings at the very site of the final match. Both teams bring strong line-ups and a sense of determination, promising a memorable cricket encounter this Sunday. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

