India, Australia, and South Africa Soar into U19 Women's T20 World Cup Semi-Finals

India and Australia have officially joined South Africa in securing semi-final berths in the U19 Women's T20 World Cup, with one match still to play, as announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The teams have emerged as the frontrunners in the tournament taking place in Malaysia, delivering outstanding performances throughout.

England is currently best positioned to claim the fourth and final semi-final spot, contingent on a victory against New Zealand on Monday. Meanwhile, Nigeria, the USA, and New Zealand also remain in contention. India showcased an impeccable run, defeating Sri Lanka, West Indies, and hosts Malaysia in Group play, and maintaining their momentum with a resounding victory over Bangladesh in the Super 6.

Standout performances included opening batter Trisha Gongadi, who ended Sunday's game as the tournament's leading run-scorer, amassing 120 runs from 89 balls in her four innings to date. Left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma has been a formidable force with the ball, claiming astonishing combined figures of 9/23 across her 12 tournament overs, tying for the lead as the tournament's top wicket-taker.

Australia made a strong impression in Group D, triumphing over Bangladesh, Scotland, and Nepal, and further demonstrating their prowess with a decisive victory against West Indies in the Super 6. Eleanor Larosa and Caoimhe Bray spearheaded Australia's bowling efforts, each taking seven wickets, while their top order has remained stable and effective throughout the tournament.

The Australians also prevailed in a nail-biting final-over encounter against Bangladesh, narrowly winning by a two-wicket margin. South Africa began their campaign in remarkable style with a victory over New Zealand and maintained dominating form by defeating Samoa and Nigeria in Group C before routing Ireland in their first Super 6 game.

Captain and all-rounder Kayla Reyneke has excelled, with nine wickets in her four outings thus far, while wicketkeeper Karabo Meso has demonstrated a talent for powerful middle-order batting, achieving a tournament-best strike rate of 194.11.

(With inputs from agencies.)