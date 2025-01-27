Chelsea's Penalty Triumph: Reiten's Late Strike Seals Victory Over Arsenal

Chelsea's Guro Reiten struck an 83rd-minute penalty to secure a critical 1-0 victory over Arsenal, keeping Chelsea at the top of the Women's Super League (WSL). Despite a tight game, Arsenal's Katie McCabe received a red card, diminishing their title hopes.

The triumph sees Chelsea maintain their unbeaten streak, leading the WSL standings with 34 points, seven points clear of Manchester United, who defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0. Manchester City holds third place, while Arsenal's loss leaves them fourth.

Chelsea defender Lucy Bronze expressed the team's ambition to remain unbeaten, aiming for more records. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace's struggles continued, narrowly losing to Tottenham after a late decisive goal, while Leicester City's win over Liverpool further complicated Palace's standings.

