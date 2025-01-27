Left Menu

Djokovic's Return to Australian Open Ensured by Director Craig Tiley

Australian Open director Craig Tiley expressed confidence that Novak Djokovic will return to the tournament next year after an injury led to his semi-final exit this year. Djokovic addressed critics, emphasizing his preparation and determination. Over 1.1 million spectators attended the event, with organizers contemplating crowd limitations in the future.

Updated: 27-01-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 11:25 IST
Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley has expressed confidence that 37-year-old Novak Djokovic will return to the event next year. Djokovic's latest Grand Slam challenge ended due to a hamstring injury during the semi-final against Alexander Zverev, prompting mixed reactions from the crowd.

Having secured ten titles at Melbourne Park, Djokovic was pursuing his 25th Grand Slam win. Despite facing criticism, Djokovic shared MRI evidence of his injury, underscoring his readiness for the match. Tiley acknowledges Djokovic's rigorous preparation and commitment to the game.

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner and Madison Keys captured the men's and women's titles, respectively. With over 1.1 million attendees, the tournament saw record numbers, though crowd behavior raised concerns. Tiley stated that future crowd caps could be implemented to ensure quality experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

