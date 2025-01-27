Historic Victory: West Indies Break Pakistan Curse After 33 Years
West Indies achieved their first Test victory in Pakistan since 1990 by defeating the hosts by 120 runs in Multan, leveling the series 1-1. Key performances by Jomel Warrican and Gudakesh Motie ensured Pakistan's chase crumbled, despite Mohammad Rizwan's resilience. Pakistan had earlier won the first Test by 127 runs.
West Indies clinched a historic win over Pakistan, marking their first Test victory on Pakistani soil since 1990. The triumph came in Multan with a 120-run margin.
Pakistan, needing 178 runs for series victory, crumbled after reaching 76-4 at the end of the second day. Key dismissals by Kevin Sinclair and Jomel Warrican set the tone early for the visitors.
While Mohammad Rizwan resisted with a 25-run knock, his dismissal by Warrican triggered a collapse, resulting in a mere 122 all out. Warrican's five-wicket haul was pivotal, alongside Gudakesh Motie's contributions, leveling the series after Pakistan's initial victory in the first Test.
