Left Menu

Historic Victory: West Indies Break Pakistan Curse After 33 Years

West Indies achieved their first Test victory in Pakistan since 1990 by defeating the hosts by 120 runs in Multan, leveling the series 1-1. Key performances by Jomel Warrican and Gudakesh Motie ensured Pakistan's chase crumbled, despite Mohammad Rizwan's resilience. Pakistan had earlier won the first Test by 127 runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 12:12 IST
Historic Victory: West Indies Break Pakistan Curse After 33 Years
national cricket stadium Image Credit:

West Indies clinched a historic win over Pakistan, marking their first Test victory on Pakistani soil since 1990. The triumph came in Multan with a 120-run margin.

Pakistan, needing 178 runs for series victory, crumbled after reaching 76-4 at the end of the second day. Key dismissals by Kevin Sinclair and Jomel Warrican set the tone early for the visitors.

While Mohammad Rizwan resisted with a 25-run knock, his dismissal by Warrican triggered a collapse, resulting in a mere 122 all out. Warrican's five-wicket haul was pivotal, alongside Gudakesh Motie's contributions, leveling the series after Pakistan's initial victory in the first Test.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tackling Global Inequality: The Urgent Need for a Fairer Economic Compact

Pakistan’s Poverty Surge: New Report Highlights Economic Struggles and Recovery Hopes

Ensuring Water Security: How Cities Can Safeguard Their Future

Strengthening Ghana's Healthcare: The Impact of Networks of Practice

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025