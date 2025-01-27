Historic Victory: West Indies Break Pakistan Curse After 33 Years

West Indies clinched a historic win over Pakistan, marking their first Test victory on Pakistani soil since 1990. The triumph came in Multan with a 120-run margin.

Pakistan, needing 178 runs for series victory, crumbled after reaching 76-4 at the end of the second day. Key dismissals by Kevin Sinclair and Jomel Warrican set the tone early for the visitors.

While Mohammad Rizwan resisted with a 25-run knock, his dismissal by Warrican triggered a collapse, resulting in a mere 122 all out. Warrican's five-wicket haul was pivotal, alongside Gudakesh Motie's contributions, leveling the series after Pakistan's initial victory in the first Test.

(With inputs from agencies.)