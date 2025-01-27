Left Menu

Veer Ahlawat Finishes Strong at Ras Al Khaimah Championship

Indian golfer Veer Ahlawat impressed with a final round 3-under 69 to finish Tied 27th at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship. His performance marked a comeback after missing the cut in Dubai, while Spain's Alejandro del Rey won the DP World Tour title with a four-stroke lead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rasalkhaimah | Updated: 27-01-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 13:18 IST
Veer Ahlawat Finishes Strong at Ras Al Khaimah Championship
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Indian golfer Veer Ahlawat showcased a commendable performance at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship with a final round of 3-under 69, which secured him a Tied 27th finish. This achievement was crucial for Ahlawat as it provided a confidence boost after he failed to make the cut in Dubai the previous week.

Ahlawat, a graduate of the DLF Golf Academy and a key player in the DP World Tour via the PGTI Order of Merit, made significant strides on the leaderboard with birdies at the third, 13th, 14th, and 18th holes. Despite dropping a shot on the 16th, his performance held strong.

On the broader stage, Spain's Alejandro del Rey clinched his first DP World Tour title with an impressive lead, finishing 22 under par. Del Rey's win sent him soaring to seventh on the Race to Dubai rankings and emphasized the strong presence of Spanish golfers in this year's tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

Protecting privacy in the metaverse: A new frontier in data security

When AI meets medicine: Advancing multilingual care with GPT-4

Blockchain and biometric data: Securing the future of health records

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025