Veer Ahlawat Finishes Strong at Ras Al Khaimah Championship

Indian golfer Veer Ahlawat showcased a commendable performance at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship with a final round of 3-under 69, which secured him a Tied 27th finish. This achievement was crucial for Ahlawat as it provided a confidence boost after he failed to make the cut in Dubai the previous week.

Ahlawat, a graduate of the DLF Golf Academy and a key player in the DP World Tour via the PGTI Order of Merit, made significant strides on the leaderboard with birdies at the third, 13th, 14th, and 18th holes. Despite dropping a shot on the 16th, his performance held strong.

On the broader stage, Spain's Alejandro del Rey clinched his first DP World Tour title with an impressive lead, finishing 22 under par. Del Rey's win sent him soaring to seventh on the Race to Dubai rankings and emphasized the strong presence of Spanish golfers in this year's tour.

