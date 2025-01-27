Sporting Stars Illuminate Inaugural National Sports Vision Conclave

Pullela Gopichand, India's chief national badminton coach, and world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen are set to lead the inaugural National Sports Vision Conclave. Former women's hockey captain Rani Rampal will also headline the event, scheduled during the 38th National Games from January 29 to February 12.

The conclave will gather top Indian athletes, sports administrators, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders under one roof. Over 30 sessions, including panel discussions, fireside chats, and workshops, will take place. Notable Olympians and Paralympians, such as Murali Sreeshankar and Anju Bobby George, are slated to attend.

Named 'Mauli Samvad' after the 38th National Games mascot, the event, to be held at Maharana Pratap Sports College, aims to engage and enrich India's sports ecosystem, emphasizing peak performance, gender equity, and athlete welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)