Smriti Mandhana: ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2024

Smriti Mandhana, the charismatic opening batsman for India, has been honored with the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year award.

Mandhana, who also serves as the India's vice-captain, set a personal best in One Day Internationals in 2024, amassing 747 runs in 13 innings.

Her impressive tally not only marked a career milestone but also topped the charts, outscoring contemporaries like Laura Wolvaardt, Tammy Beaumont, and Hayley Matthews.

(With inputs from agencies.)