Smriti Mandhana: ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2024

Smriti Mandhana, India's vice-captain and opening batsman, was awarded the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year. In 2024, she achieved her highest career total in One Day Internationals with 747 runs in 13 innings, surpassing peers Laura Wolvaardt, Tammy Beaumont, and Hayley Matthews.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 27-01-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 14:23 IST
Smriti Mandhana, the charismatic opening batsman for India, has been honored with the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year award.

Mandhana, who also serves as the India's vice-captain, set a personal best in One Day Internationals in 2024, amassing 747 runs in 13 innings.

Her impressive tally not only marked a career milestone but also topped the charts, outscoring contemporaries like Laura Wolvaardt, Tammy Beaumont, and Hayley Matthews.

(With inputs from agencies.)

