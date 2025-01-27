England's Bowling Strategy Unveiled Against High-Powered Indian Batting

England's bowling contingent has been advised to prioritize wickets over runs as they contend with India's aggressive batting lineup, according to senior pacer Mark Wood.

With India leading 2-0 in the T20 series, Wood underscored the strategy, despite Jofra Archer facing difficulties after conceding 60 runs in four overs in Chennai.

Adil Rashid's spin remains pivotal for England as they prepare to face off again on Rajkot's run-friendly pitch, with Wood stressing focus on accuracy post-return from injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)