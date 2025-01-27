Left Menu

England's Bowling Strategy Unveiled Against High-Powered Indian Batting

England's bowling attack is directed to prioritize taking wickets over allowing runs against India's aggressive batting lineup. Mark Wood emphasizes focusing on impacting the game, with pacers, including Jofra Archer, needing to overcome recent challenges. Adil Rashid remains a crucial element, and Wood seeks to enhance accuracy post-injury.

27-01-2025
  • Country:
  • India

England's bowling contingent has been advised to prioritize wickets over runs as they contend with India's aggressive batting lineup, according to senior pacer Mark Wood.

With India leading 2-0 in the T20 series, Wood underscored the strategy, despite Jofra Archer facing difficulties after conceding 60 runs in four overs in Chennai.

Adil Rashid's spin remains pivotal for England as they prepare to face off again on Rajkot's run-friendly pitch, with Wood stressing focus on accuracy post-return from injury.

