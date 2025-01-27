Left Menu

Suresh Raina Applauds Yashasvi Jaiswal's Inclusion in ICC Champions Trophy Squad

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina commends the decision to include young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal in the Champions Trophy squad. Despite no ODI experience, Jaiswal is seen as well-prepared, having excelled in T20Is and Tests. The tournament takes place in Pakistan and UAE from February 19 to March 9.

Yashasvi Jaiswal. (Photo- Instagram/@yashasvijaiswal28). Image Credit: ANI
In a strategic move that highlights the budding talent within Indian cricket, former player Suresh Raina has praised the selectors for including Yashasvi Jaiswal in the national squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

Jaiswal, who has yet to make his ODI debut, has showcased formidable skills in T20Is and Tests, securing his role as an opener alongside Shubman Gill and captain Rohit Sharma. Raina noted Jaiswal's eager pursuit of runs and substantial commitment to his craft, acknowledging the determination evident in his performances.

Raina emphasized that Jaiswal's selection demonstrates the intricacies of talent nurturing in Indian cricket, attributing the decision's success to Jaiswal's evident preparedness and passion. The ninth edition of the tournament, set to occur in Pakistan and the UAE, will feature critical clashes, including the eagerly awaited India-Pakistan match.

