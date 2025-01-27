Suresh Raina Applauds Yashasvi Jaiswal's Inclusion in ICC Champions Trophy Squad

In a strategic move that highlights the budding talent within Indian cricket, former player Suresh Raina has praised the selectors for including Yashasvi Jaiswal in the national squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

Jaiswal, who has yet to make his ODI debut, has showcased formidable skills in T20Is and Tests, securing his role as an opener alongside Shubman Gill and captain Rohit Sharma. Raina noted Jaiswal's eager pursuit of runs and substantial commitment to his craft, acknowledging the determination evident in his performances.

Raina emphasized that Jaiswal's selection demonstrates the intricacies of talent nurturing in Indian cricket, attributing the decision's success to Jaiswal's evident preparedness and passion. The ninth edition of the tournament, set to occur in Pakistan and the UAE, will feature critical clashes, including the eagerly awaited India-Pakistan match.

