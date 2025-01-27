Sports Highlights: Thrilling Wins, Team Moves and Promising Comebacks

In a gripping NHL contest, the Colorado Avalanche triumphed over the New York Rangers with a last-moment goal, thanks to Cale Makar's pivotal defense and scoring spree.

In NFL news, the Philadelphia Eagles stamped their Super Bowl spot by crushing the Washington Commanders, propelled by stellar performances from Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley.

The tennis world applauds Jannik Sinner, who defended his Australian Open title triumphantly, marking a landmark for Italian tennis. Meanwhile, noteworthy trades and maneuvers characterize the landscape of basketball, soccer, and figure skating.

