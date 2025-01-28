Left Menu

Tiger Triumphs: A Riveting TGL Showdown

Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club secured a dramatic 4-3 victory over Rory McIlroy's Boston Common in a thrilling TGL match. Co-founders Woods and McIlroy envisioned this type of compelling play. The league hopes to captivate a younger audience through its tech-savvy format and engaging competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 09:25 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 09:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club clinched a captivating 4-3 victory against Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf squad in an exhilarating overtime finish, marking the highlight of the inaugural TGL season. Teammates Tom Kim and Kevin Kisner played pivotal roles in the win by delivering decisive shots during the tense overtime period.

TGL co-founders Woods and McIlroy expressed satisfaction, stating that the match epitomized the league's vision for thrilling competitions played in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida's custom-built arena. Woods described the experience as a 'pleasurable display of golf and banter,' emphasizing the high engagement from both players and audience.

Rory McIlroy, making his TGL debut, praised Woods for his outstanding performance, despite his earlier setback against Los Angeles Golf Club. Impressively, TGL's debut attracted close to a million viewers on ESPN, and McIlroy hopes the league's innovative format will captivate younger audiences, providing an accessible introduction to the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

