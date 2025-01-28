Left Menu

ISPL Day 2: Falcon Risers and Srinagar Ke Veer Clinch Dominant Wins

On the second day of ISPL, Falcon Risers Hyderabad and Srinagar Ke Veer secured convincing victories, launching their season with style. Falcon Risers defeated Chennai Singams by eight wickets, while Srinagar Ke Veer overcame KVN Bangalore Strikers by ten wickets, highlighted by Sagar Ali's explosive half-century.

ISPL action (Photo: ISPL). Image Credit: ANI
The second day of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 2 delivered thrilling cricket as Falcon Risers Hyderabad and Srinagar Ke Veer began their campaigns with emphatic victories. Music legend Sonu Nigam's enchanting performance set the stage at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium, as the crowd was serenaded by classic Bollywood tunes.

In the day's opening match, Falcon Risers Hyderabad triumphed over Chennai Singams with an impressive eight-wicket win. After losing the toss, Chennai's batting faltered early. Ketan Mhatre was dismissed in the first over, but Jagannath Sarkar provided a temporary spark, hitting 22 runs off just 8 balls before an unfortunate run-out. The Singams struggled throughout, failing to maintain momentum.

The Falcons' chase was smooth and calculated, with openers Padmesh Mhatre and Kisan Satpute establishing a solid foundation. Despite minor setbacks, Hyderabad secured victory with three overs remaining, thanks in large part to captain Sambhaji Patil's steady presence. Later, Srinagar Ke Veer dismantled KVN Bangalore Strikers, limiting them to 61/6. Sagar Ali's blistering half-century from 23 deliveries ensured a comprehensive win in just 5.3 overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

