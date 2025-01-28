Left Menu

Struggling DSG's Playoff Hopes Dashed Amidst Powerplay Woes

Durban's Super Giants have been eliminated from SA20 playoff contention due to poor performances. Captain Keshav Maharaj attributes their struggles to ineffective powerplay phases, both in batting and bowling. Despite experiments in the batting order, they consistently failed to deliver early runs, while their bowlers couldn't dominate opponents.

  • South Africa

Durban's Super Giants (DSG), the runners-up from last season's SA20, have been eliminated from playoff contention after a series of below-par displays. With just one win from nine matches, two of which ended as no results, they languish at the bottom of the points table with one game remaining.

Reflecting on their disappointing campaign, captain Keshav Maharaj cited their inability to capitalize during the powerplay, both with bat and ball, as a major factor. In the seven matches they batted, DSG surpassed 50 runs only once in the powerplay, a game they won nearly three weeks ago, experimenting with four different opening combinations but ultimately achieving the fewest powerplay runs among all teams.

The struggles continued as middle-order batter Heinrich Klaasen and the rest of the lineup underperformed, failing to score beyond 150 in any game after their opening match. Their bowlers could not stem the flow of runs either, conceding heavily during powerplays.

Chris Woakes emerged as their top seamer with five wickets, but the pace unit lacked leadership. Wristspinner Noor Ahmad was the standout performer with 10 wickets. Inconsistent team selections further compounded their woes. Despite the setbacks, Maharaj remains enthusiastic about leading the team, acknowledging the camaraderie and potential among his players. DSG will conclude their season with a match against Joburg Super Kings at Wanderers this Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

