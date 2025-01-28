Left Menu

Melie Kerr Makes History as ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year

New Zealand's Melie Kerr became the first Kiwi to win the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, awarded to the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year. She excelled as an all-rounder, surpassing competitors like Laura Wolvaardt and Chamari Athapaththu, showcasing her skills as an exceptional leg-spinner and reliable batswoman.

Melie Kerr ascended to new heights in international cricket, making history as the first New Zealander to be awarded the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. The ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year accolade reflects her outstanding all-around performance throughout 2024.

At only 24, Kerr surpassed the achievements of contemporaries such as Laura Wolvaardt and Chamari Athapaththu to earn the coveted recognition. Her prowess both as a leg-spinner and a formidable batswoman helped elevate the New Zealand team to new levels.

Kerr's distinction also marks the first time a Kiwi has claimed the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year title in any category. With a record previously celebrated by icons like Ellyse Perry and Smriti Mandhana, Kerr's achievement cements her status in the annals of women's cricket history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

