Mumbai Pickle Power Dominates: Unbeaten Streak Continues in World Pickleball League

Mumbai Pickle Power continued their unbeaten run with an impressive 5-0 win over Hyderabad Superstars in the World Pickleball League. This victory emphasized their strong title contender status, with each game demonstrating remarkable skill and resilience.

Brandon Lane's comeback victory in men's singles set the tone, followed by decisive wins in both women's doubles and mixed doubles, cementing Mumbai's dominance. Meanwhile, Pune United claimed a tightly contested 3-2 victory against Bengaluru Jawans, marking their inaugural win of the season.

Pickleball, known for its engaging and fast-paced format, combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis. Invented in 1965, it has grown in popularity, with international competitions showcasing top-tier talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)