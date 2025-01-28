Sports Highlights: Butler's Suspension, Raducanu's Resilience, and Thompson's Triumph

The Miami Heat have indefinitely suspended forward Jimmy Butler after he left a team shootaround. This marks his third suspension this month, following previous incidents for detrimental conduct and missing a team flight.

Emma Raducanu expressed positive takeaways despite her early exit at the Singapore Open. She recently made a career milestone by reaching the third round of the Australian Open before falling to veteran Iga Swiatek.

Aaron Glenn, a former New York Jets player and scout, was introduced as the team's new head coach. Glenn expressed enthusiasm about returning to his roots with the Jets, calling it a full-circle moment in his career.

