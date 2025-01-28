Sports Highlights: Butler's Suspension, Raducanu's Resilience, and Thompson's Triumph
A roundup of sports news includes Jimmy Butler's indefinite suspension by the Miami Heat, Emma Raducanu's early exit at the Singapore Open, Aaron Glenn's appointment as New York Jets head coach, the Baltimore Ravens' contract extension talks with Todd Monken, Amen Thompson's game-winning shot for the Rockets, and potential NASCAR playoff changes.
The Miami Heat have indefinitely suspended forward Jimmy Butler after he left a team shootaround. This marks his third suspension this month, following previous incidents for detrimental conduct and missing a team flight.
Emma Raducanu expressed positive takeaways despite her early exit at the Singapore Open. She recently made a career milestone by reaching the third round of the Australian Open before falling to veteran Iga Swiatek.
Aaron Glenn, a former New York Jets player and scout, was introduced as the team's new head coach. Glenn expressed enthusiasm about returning to his roots with the Jets, calling it a full-circle moment in his career.
